Metaverse Face Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (MEFA)

Metaverse Face (MEFA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Metaverse Face has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $132,153.00 worth of Metaverse Face was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse Face token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metaverse Face has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Metaverse Face

Metaverse Face’s genesis date was December 4th, 2021. Metaverse Face’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,843,026,047 tokens. The official website for Metaverse Face is metaversefacemaker.com. Metaverse Face’s official Twitter account is @human_meta_face and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metaverse Face is https://reddit.com/r/meta-face and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse Face

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Face (MEFA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metaverse Face has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metaverse Face is 0.00042053 USD and is up 1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $104,433.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metaversefacemaker.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse Face directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse Face should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse Face using one of the exchanges listed above.

