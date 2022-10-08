Metaverse VR (MEVR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $373,591.00

Metaverse VR (MEVR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. Metaverse VR has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $373,591.00 worth of Metaverse VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0923 or 0.00000475 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Metaverse VR has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009784 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Metaverse VR

Metaverse VR’s genesis date was January 5th, 2022. Metaverse VR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,000,000 tokens. Metaverse VR’s official Twitter account is @mevrtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metaverse VR is mevr.app.

Buying and Selling Metaverse VR

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse VR (MEVR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metaverse VR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metaverse VR is 0.09460102 USD and is up 2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $212,039.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mevr.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

