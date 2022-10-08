Metavie Trading Down 11.6% Over Last Week (METAVIE)

Metavie (METAVIE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Metavie token can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metavie has a market cap of $14.59 million and $120,591.00 worth of Metavie was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metavie has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metavie alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Metavie Token Profile

Metavie’s genesis date was May 31st, 2022. Metavie’s total supply is 30,500,000 tokens. The official website for Metavie is unitedmetas.io. Metavie’s official Twitter account is @metavieofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metavie

According to CryptoCompare, “Metavie (METAVIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metavie has a current supply of 30,500,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metavie is 0.47924771 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $87,105.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unitedmetas.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metavie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metavie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metavie using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metavie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metavie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.