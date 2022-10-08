Metavisa Protocol (MESA) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $717,934.00

Metavisa Protocol (MESA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Metavisa Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $717,934.00 worth of Metavisa Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metavisa Protocol has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metavisa Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metavisa Protocol Profile

Metavisa Protocol was first traded on January 26th, 2022. Metavisa Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. Metavisa Protocol’s official Twitter account is @metavisa. The official message board for Metavisa Protocol is medium.com/@metavisaofficial. Metavisa Protocol’s official website is www.metavisa.com.

Buying and Selling Metavisa Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Metavisa Protocol (MESA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metavisa Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metavisa Protocol is 0.01067531 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $899,970.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metavisa.com.”

