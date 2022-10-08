MetaVPad Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $607,769.76 (METAV)

MetaVPad (METAV) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. MetaVPad has a market capitalization of $607,769.76 and approximately $40,132.00 worth of MetaVPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetaVPad has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One MetaVPad token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009841 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MetaVPad Token Profile

MetaVPad’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. MetaVPad’s total supply is 220,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,000,000 tokens. MetaVPad’s official Twitter account is @metavpad and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaVPad’s official website is metavpad.com.

Buying and Selling MetaVPad

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaVPad (METAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetaVPad has a current supply of 220,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaVPad is 0.0033584 USD and is down -5.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $36,099.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metavpad.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaVPad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaVPad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaVPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

