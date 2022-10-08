MetFi (MFI) Price Up 1.2% This Week

MetFi (MFI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. One MetFi token can now be bought for approximately $7,461.10 or 0.38398506 BTC on exchanges. MetFi has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $839,574.00 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetFi has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009784 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MetFi Profile

MetFi’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s official message board is medium.com/@metfi_dao. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetFi’s official website is app.metfi.io.

MetFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (MFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MetFi is 7,312.13563509 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $838,307.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

