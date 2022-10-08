MetFX Watch To Earn (MFX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million

MetFX Watch To Earn (MFX) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One MetFX Watch To Earn token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetFX Watch To Earn has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetFX Watch To Earn has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $126,030.00 worth of MetFX Watch To Earn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,317.87 or 0.99972097 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006893 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002173 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00054068 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010350 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00063584 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022392 BTC.

MetFX Watch To Earn Profile

MetFX Watch To Earn (CRYPTO:MFX) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2022. MetFX Watch To Earn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,000,000 tokens. MetFX Watch To Earn’s official Twitter account is @metfxmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetFX Watch To Earn is www.metfx.io.

MetFX Watch To Earn Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFX Watch To Earn (MFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFX Watch To Earn has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetFX Watch To Earn is 0.00252138 USD and is down -3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $113,455.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metfx.io.”

