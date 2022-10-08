MEVerse (MEV) Price Reaches $0.0140

MEVerse (MEV) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last week, MEVerse has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. MEVerse has a total market capitalization of $21.93 million and $1.10 million worth of MEVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEVerse token can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MEVerse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010262 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About MEVerse

MEVerse was first traded on July 31st, 2019. MEVerse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,562,645,034 tokens. The official website for MEVerse is www.meverse.sg. MEVerse’s official Twitter account is @meverseofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MEVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “MEVerse (MEV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. MEVerse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,654,645,034 in circulation. The last known price of MEVerse is 0.01404062 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $892,916.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meverse.sg/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MEVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.