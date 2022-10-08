Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group to $62.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Micron Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.57.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average is $63.40. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

