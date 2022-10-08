MicroPets Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week (PETS)

MicroPets (PETS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, MicroPets has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MicroPets token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroPets has a total market capitalization of $433,105.82 and $8,509.00 worth of MicroPets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MicroPets Token Profile

MicroPets was first traded on October 28th, 2021. MicroPets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,007,120,231,351 tokens. MicroPets’ official Twitter account is @micropetsbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MicroPets is micropets.io. MicroPets’ official message board is coinmarketcap.com/cryptown/profile/micropets?guid=18676539&type=articles. The Reddit community for MicroPets is https://reddit.com/r/micropetsbsc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MicroPets Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroPets (PETS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MicroPets has a current supply of 10,000,000,000,000 with 5,007,120,231,351.257 in circulation. The last known price of MicroPets is 0.00000009 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $2,544.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://micropets.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroPets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroPets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroPets using one of the exchanges listed above.

