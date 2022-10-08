Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.85.

MAA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $145.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.62. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $144.18 and a 12 month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,960,741,000 after buying an additional 289,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,225,000 after purchasing an additional 807,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,626,000 after purchasing an additional 547,369 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,103,000 after purchasing an additional 44,034 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,074,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339,226 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.