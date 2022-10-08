milestoneBased Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $28,757.00 (MILE)

milestoneBased (MILE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One milestoneBased token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00006944 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, milestoneBased has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. milestoneBased has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $28,757.00 worth of milestoneBased was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get milestoneBased alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009868 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About milestoneBased

milestoneBased’s total supply is 1,337,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,323,070 tokens. The official website for milestoneBased is milestonebased.com. milestoneBased’s official Twitter account is @milestonebased and its Facebook page is accessible here.

milestoneBased Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “milestoneBased (MILE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. milestoneBased has a current supply of 1,337,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of milestoneBased is 1.35099151 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,090.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://milestonebased.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as milestoneBased directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade milestoneBased should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy milestoneBased using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for milestoneBased Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for milestoneBased and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.