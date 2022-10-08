MileVerse Price Hits $0.0053 on Top Exchanges (MVC)

MileVerse (MVC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One MileVerse token can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MileVerse has a total market cap of $12.18 million and $1.29 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MileVerse has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MileVerse Profile

MileVerse’s launch date was August 30th, 2020. MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,289,971,629 tokens. The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @mileverse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse.

According to CryptoCompare, “MileVerse (MVC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. MileVerse has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 2,289,971,629.1590257 in circulation. The last known price of MileVerse is 0.0053143 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,670,440.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mileverse.com/.”

