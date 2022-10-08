Milk and Butter (MB) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $529,199.02

Milk and Butter (MB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Milk and Butter token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Milk and Butter has a total market capitalization of $529,199.02 and approximately $113,220.00 worth of Milk and Butter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Milk and Butter has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,415.49 or 0.99996153 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002135 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00054502 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010301 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00063716 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022424 BTC.

Milk and Butter Profile

Milk and Butter (CRYPTO:MB) is a token. It was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Milk and Butter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Milk and Butter is https://reddit.com/r/milktoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Milk and Butter’s official website is www.milktoken.net. Milk and Butter’s official Twitter account is @milkbuttertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Milk and Butter is milkandbuttertoken.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Milk and Butter

According to CryptoCompare, “Milk and Butter (MB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Milk and Butter has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Milk and Butter is 0.00000071 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.milktoken.net.”

