MilkshakeSwap (Milk) Price Tops $1.45 on Top Exchanges

MilkshakeSwap (Milk) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. MilkshakeSwap has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $71,510.00 worth of MilkshakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MilkshakeSwap has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MilkshakeSwap token can currently be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00007490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009811 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MilkshakeSwap Token Profile

MilkshakeSwap launched on April 12th, 2021. MilkshakeSwap’s total supply is 1,208,577 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,205,719 tokens. MilkshakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @milkshakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MilkshakeSwap is milkshakeswap.finance. The official message board for MilkshakeSwap is milkshakeswap.medium.com.

MilkshakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MilkshakeSwap (Milk) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MilkshakeSwap has a current supply of 1,208,576.582194 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MilkshakeSwap is 1.39953264 USD and is up 16.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $148,435.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://milkshakeswap.finance/.”

