Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires New Shares in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 263.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at about $6,060,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Emerging Variant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at about $12,080,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Adecoagro by 12.3% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 172,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 18,916 shares during the period.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Adecoagro Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AGRO opened at $8.51 on Friday. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $947.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Adecoagro

AGRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Adecoagro in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Adecoagro in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

(Get Rating)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.