Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires Shares of 2,172 Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,751,000 after purchasing an additional 459,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,632,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,538,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,542,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,600,000 after purchasing an additional 48,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 726,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,041.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,110.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIT. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $107.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.13. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $121.20.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.43 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

