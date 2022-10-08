Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Invests $201,000 in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALSN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 34,539 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth about $1,227,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,445,000. Triad Investment Management raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 91,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth about $2,871,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ALSN opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.73 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 66.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

