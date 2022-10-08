Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Invests $301,000 in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,651 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Progress Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Progress Software by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $232,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $232,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,512 shares of company stock worth $817,901 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

