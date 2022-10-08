Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Invests $318,000 in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 255.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.05. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

AGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

