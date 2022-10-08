Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Makes New $210,000 Investment in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,615 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.5% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $48.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.35. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $56.47.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.26 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 18,693 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $1,009,235.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,108 shares in the company, valued at $329,770.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 18,693 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $1,009,235.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,108 shares in the company, valued at $329,770.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 21,348 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $1,173,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,544,760 shares in the company, valued at $139,885,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,633 shares of company stock worth $3,534,996 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

