Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Makes New Investment in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 23,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,536,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,873,000 after purchasing an additional 167,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,297,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,377,000 after purchasing an additional 418,756 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,123,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,288,000 after purchasing an additional 443,800 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,876,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,609,000 after purchasing an additional 155,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,821,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 26.52, a quick ratio of 26.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 41.65%. The business had revenue of $97.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 18,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $196,738.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,416,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 18,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $196,738.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,416,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $263,649.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,600,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,169 shares of company stock worth $1,496,969 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile



Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

