Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Makes New Investment in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 2.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 12.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 11.1% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 801.1% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 31,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day moving average of $59.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KFY. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

