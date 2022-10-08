Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Makes New Investment in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 28,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.04%.

About LXP Industrial Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

