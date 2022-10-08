Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Makes New Investment in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Premier by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Premier by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier by 1.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 55.5% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier by 25.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Premier stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PINC. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Premier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

