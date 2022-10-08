Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Takes $221,000 Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 31,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2,392.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 915,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 878,795 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $5,388,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $4,741,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1,206.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 437,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,103,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 381,435 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $12.25 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $17.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.29 million. Equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 130,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $1,812,070.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,942.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 18,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $263,920.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,547.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 130,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $1,812,070.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,537 shares in the company, valued at $6,590,942.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 795,748 shares of company stock valued at $11,434,354. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

