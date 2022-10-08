Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Takes $227,000 Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,204 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QCR in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCRH shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of QCR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of QCR to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average is $55.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.99. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.31 and a 12-month high of $62.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $82.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.93 million. QCR had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

