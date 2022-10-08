Million Dollar Baby 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $54,238.00 (MDB)

Million Dollar Baby (MDB) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. Million Dollar Baby has a market cap of $13.04 million and $54,238.00 worth of Million Dollar Baby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Million Dollar Baby token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Million Dollar Baby has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Million Dollar Baby Profile

Million Dollar Baby was first traded on April 28th, 2022. Million Dollar Baby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Million Dollar Baby’s official Twitter account is @mdb_defi. The official message board for Million Dollar Baby is medium.com/@mdbtoken. Million Dollar Baby’s official website is mdb.fund.

Million Dollar Baby Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Million Dollar Baby (MDB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Million Dollar Baby has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Million Dollar Baby is 0.01320107 USD and is down -9.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $70,671.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mdb.fund.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Million Dollar Baby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Million Dollar Baby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Million Dollar Baby using one of the exchanges listed above.

