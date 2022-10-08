Mimir Token (MIMIR) Trading Down 37.1% This Week

Mimir Token (MIMIR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Mimir Token has a total market capitalization of $593,650.00 and approximately $28,785.00 worth of Mimir Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mimir Token has traded down 37.1% against the dollar. One Mimir Token token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009841 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Mimir Token Profile

Mimir Token’s launch date was November 5th, 2021. Mimir Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mimir Token’s official website is www.mimirquiz.com. The Reddit community for Mimir Token is https://reddit.com/r/mimirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mimir Token’s official message board is mimirquiz.medium.com. Mimir Token’s official Twitter account is @mimirtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mimir Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mimir Token (MIMIR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mimir Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mimir Token is 0.00557798 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $18,933.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mimirquiz.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mimir Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mimir Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mimir Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

