Minato One Day Volume Tops $13,685.00 (MNTO)

Minato (MNTO) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. Minato has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $13,685.00 worth of Minato was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Minato has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. One Minato token can now be purchased for $3.75 or 0.00019391 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009871 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Minato

Minato’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Minato’s total supply is 999,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Minato is https://reddit.com/r/minato_dao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Minato’s official Twitter account is @minato_kanji and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Minato is www.minatodao.com.

Minato Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Minato (MNTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Minato has a current supply of 999,996 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Minato is 3.54889809 USD and is up 3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $115.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.minatodao.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minato directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minato should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minato using one of the exchanges listed above.

