Minato Price Reaches $3.70 (MNTO)

Minato (MNTO) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, Minato has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. One Minato token can now be bought for approximately $3.70 or 0.00019132 BTC on exchanges. Minato has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $13,685.00 worth of Minato was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Minato Profile

Minato was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Minato’s total supply is 999,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official website for Minato is www.minatodao.com. Minato’s official Twitter account is @minato_kanji and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Minato is https://reddit.com/r/minato_dao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Minato

According to CryptoCompare, “Minato (MNTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Minato has a current supply of 999,996 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Minato is 3.54889809 USD and is up 3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $115.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.minatodao.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minato directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minato should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minato using one of the exchanges listed above.

