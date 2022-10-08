Mind Music Trading 26.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MND)

Mind Music (MND) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Mind Music token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mind Music has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. Mind Music has a market capitalization of $550,657.57 and approximately $29,549.00 worth of Mind Music was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mind Music Profile

Mind Music’s launch date was June 21st, 2021. Mind Music’s total supply is 498,189,654,056,301 tokens. Mind Music’s official website is mindmusic.finance. Mind Music’s official message board is mindmusic.finance/news. Mind Music’s official Twitter account is @mindmusic_bsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mind Music Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mind Music (MND) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mind Music has a current supply of 498,189,654,056,301.4. The last known price of Mind Music is 0 USD and is up 9.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $58,287.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mindmusic.finance.”

