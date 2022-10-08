Minebase (MBASE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.89 Million

Minebase (MBASE) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Minebase has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $699,617.00 worth of Minebase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minebase token can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00003443 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Minebase has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003290 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Minebase Profile

Minebase launched on August 11th, 2022. Minebase’s total supply is 2,698,707 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,826,860 tokens. Minebase’s official Twitter account is @minebase_io. The official message board for Minebase is medium.com/@minebase.io. Minebase’s official website is minebase.com.

Buying and Selling Minebase

According to CryptoCompare, “Minebase (MBASE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Minebase has a current supply of 2,698,707.46 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Minebase is 0.67354101 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $688,994.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minebase.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minebase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minebase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minebase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

