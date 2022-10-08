Minted Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (MTD)

Minted (MTD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Minted token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001438 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Minted has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Minted has a total market capitalization of $27.90 million and $161,305.00 worth of Minted was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010235 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Minted Token Profile

Minted was first traded on August 3rd, 2022. Minted’s total supply is 884,237,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,600,446 tokens. Minted’s official Twitter account is @mintednetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Minted is minted.network.

Minted Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Minted (MTD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Minted has a current supply of 884,237,869.761429 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Minted is 0.2796267 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $123,751.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minted.network/.”

