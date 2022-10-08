Minto (BTCMT) Price Reaches $0.76 on Exchanges

Minto (BTCMT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Minto has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $12,250.00 worth of Minto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minto token can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00003926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Minto has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Minto alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003290 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Minto

Minto was first traded on August 18th, 2021. Minto’s total supply is 5,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,439,824 tokens. Minto’s official message board is minto.finance/blog. The Reddit community for Minto is https://reddit.com/r/btcmtofficial. Minto’s official website is minto.finance. Minto’s official Twitter account is @btcmtofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Minto

According to CryptoCompare, “Minto (BTCMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Minto has a current supply of 5,500,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Minto is 0.76933562 USD and is up 1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $32,611.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minto.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.