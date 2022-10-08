MintySwap Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $5.19 Million (MINTYS)

MintySwap (MINTYS) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. MintySwap has a market cap of $5.19 million and $23,405.00 worth of MintySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintySwap token can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MintySwap has traded up 36.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MintySwap Profile

MintySwap’s genesis date was August 1st, 2021. MintySwap’s total supply is 998,887,474 tokens. MintySwap’s official Twitter account is @mintyswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MintySwap is https://reddit.com/r/mintyswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MintySwap is mintyswap.com.

MintySwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MintySwap (MINTYS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MintySwap has a current supply of 998,887,474 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MintySwap is 0.00479426 USD and is down -4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $879.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mintyswap.com/.”

