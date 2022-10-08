Mission Helios (HELIOS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $843,000.00

Mission Helios (HELIOS) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. Mission Helios has a market capitalization of $843,000.00 and $73,778.00 worth of Mission Helios was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mission Helios has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Mission Helios token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009801 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Mission Helios

Mission Helios launched on August 22nd, 2021. Mission Helios’ total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens. Mission Helios’ official website is www.missionhelios.io. Mission Helios’ official Twitter account is @missionhelios and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mission Helios Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mission Helios (HELIOS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mission Helios has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Mission Helios is 0.00000008 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $70,784.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.missionhelios.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mission Helios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mission Helios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mission Helios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

