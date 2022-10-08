Mizuho Trims Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Target Price to $36.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $49.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WBA. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

