MM Finance(Cronos) (MMF) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $709,848.60

MM Finance(Cronos) (MMF) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One MM Finance(Cronos) token can now be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MM Finance(Cronos) has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. MM Finance(Cronos) has a total market capitalization of $709,848.60 and $1.19 million worth of MM Finance(Cronos) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MM Finance(Cronos) Profile

MM Finance(Cronos) was first traded on December 4th, 2021. MM Finance(Cronos)’s official website is mm.finance. MM Finance(Cronos)’s official Twitter account is @mmfcrypto. MM Finance(Cronos)’s official message board is medium.com/@mmfinance.

MM Finance(Cronos) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MM Finance(Cronos) (MMF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cronos platform. MM Finance(Cronos) has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MM Finance(Cronos) is 0.02065205 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $562,949.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mm.finance/.”

