MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $103,508.00

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, MM Optimizer (Cronos) has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. MM Optimizer (Cronos) has a total market cap of $414,572.16 and approximately $103,508.00 worth of MM Optimizer (Cronos) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MM Optimizer (Cronos) token can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00033611 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Gridcoin (GRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MM Optimizer (Cronos)

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 24th, 2021. MM Optimizer (Cronos)’s total supply is 1,086,018 tokens. MM Optimizer (Cronos)’s official website is vaults.mm.finance/vault. MM Optimizer (Cronos)’s official Twitter account is @mmfcrypto.

Buying and Selling MM Optimizer (Cronos)

According to CryptoCompare, “MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cronos platform. MM Optimizer (Cronos) has a current supply of 1,086,018 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MM Optimizer (Cronos) is 0.3805302 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $62,512.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vaults.mm.finance/vault.”

