MMG Token (MMG) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million

MMG Token (MMG) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. MMG Token has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $29,045.00 worth of MMG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MMG Token has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MMG Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002170 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MMG Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003310 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009832 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MMG Token Profile

MMG Token launched on March 30th, 2022. MMG Token’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,640,000 tokens. The official website for MMG Token is www.madmonkeyguild.com. MMG Token’s official Twitter account is @madmonkeyguild and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MMG Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MMG Token (MMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MMG Token has a current supply of 88,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MMG Token is 0.42903527 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $83.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.madmonkeyguild.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MMG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MMG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.