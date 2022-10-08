Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

MC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Moelis & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Moelis & Company from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Moelis & Company from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.17.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 3.5 %

MC opened at $35.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.81.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $242.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 76.91% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,629,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,037,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,695,000 after buying an additional 304,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,914,000 after buying an additional 73,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 337.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,633,000 after buying an additional 378,075 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Stories

