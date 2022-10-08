Monerium EUR emoney Price Tops $0.98 on Major Exchanges (EURe)

Monerium EUR emoney (EURe) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Monerium EUR emoney has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Monerium EUR emoney token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00005029 BTC on major exchanges. Monerium EUR emoney has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $21,947.00 worth of Monerium EUR emoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monerium EUR emoney Profile

Monerium EUR emoney’s launch date was November 27th, 2019. Monerium EUR emoney’s total supply is 583,581 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,194,581 tokens. Monerium EUR emoney’s official Twitter account is @monerium. Monerium EUR emoney’s official website is monerium.com. The Reddit community for Monerium EUR emoney is https://reddit.com/r/monerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monerium EUR emoney Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monerium EUR emoney (EURe) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Monerium EUR emoney has a current supply of 583,581 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Monerium EUR emoney is 0.97699055 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,029.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://monerium.com.”

