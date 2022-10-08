Moneta Digital (MMXN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $263,357.00

Moneta Digital (MMXN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Moneta Digital has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Moneta Digital has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $263,357.00 worth of Moneta Digital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moneta Digital token can currently be purchased for about $0.0500 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Moneta Digital

Moneta Digital launched on June 15th, 2021. Moneta Digital’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,000,000 tokens. Moneta Digital’s official message board is mmxn-monetadigital.medium.com. The Reddit community for Moneta Digital is https://reddit.com/r/mmxnmonetadigital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moneta Digital’s official Twitter account is @mmxn_moneta and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moneta Digital’s official website is monetadigital.com.

Buying and Selling Moneta Digital

According to CryptoCompare, “Moneta Digital (MMXN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron20 platform. Moneta Digital has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Moneta Digital is 0.04996182 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $277,509.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://monetadigital.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneta Digital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moneta Digital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moneta Digital using one of the exchanges listed above.

