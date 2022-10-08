Monetas (MNTG) Price Up 20.9% Over Last Week

Monetas (MNTG) traded up 22.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Monetas token can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00004011 BTC on major exchanges. Monetas has a total market capitalization of $869,542.75 and approximately $11,682.00 worth of Monetas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monetas has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009801 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Monetas Token Profile

Monetas’ genesis date was January 1st, 2021. Monetas’ total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,116,010 tokens. Monetas’ official Twitter account is @monetasglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monetas is monetasglobal.com.

Buying and Selling Monetas

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetas (MNTG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Monetas has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Monetas is 0.77880543 USD and is up 6.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,267.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://monetasglobal.com/.”

