Mongoose Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $793,920.83 (MONGOOSE)

Mongoose (MONGOOSE) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Mongoose has a total market capitalization of $793,920.83 and approximately $25,748.00 worth of Mongoose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mongoose token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mongoose has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009801 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Mongoose

Mongoose’s total supply is 9,007,199,254,740,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. The official website for Mongoose is www.mongooseth.com. The official message board for Mongoose is medium.com/@mongoosecoin. Mongoose’s official Twitter account is @mongoosecoineth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mongoose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mongoose (MONGOOSE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mongoose has a current supply of 9,007,199,254,740,991 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mongoose is 0 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $26.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mongooseth.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mongoose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mongoose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mongoose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

