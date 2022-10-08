MonkeyLeague Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $205,745.00 (MBS)

MonkeyLeague (MBS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One MonkeyLeague token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0779 or 0.00000399 BTC on exchanges. MonkeyLeague has a market cap of $7.70 million and $205,745.00 worth of MonkeyLeague was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MonkeyLeague has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MonkeyLeague

MonkeyLeague launched on December 21st, 2021. MonkeyLeague’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,865,434 tokens. MonkeyLeague’s official message board is medium.com/@monkeyleague. MonkeyLeague’s official website is www.monkeyleague.io. The Reddit community for MonkeyLeague is https://reddit.com/r/themonkeyleague. MonkeyLeague’s official Twitter account is @themonkeyleague and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonkeyLeague Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MonkeyLeague (MBS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. MonkeyLeague has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 86,815,679 in circulation. The last known price of MonkeyLeague is 0.07767427 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $226,595.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.monkeyleague.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonkeyLeague directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonkeyLeague should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonkeyLeague using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

