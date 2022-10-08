MonoMoney (MONO) Price Down 8.5% This Week

MonoMoney (MONO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. MonoMoney has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and approximately $77,239.00 worth of MonoMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonoMoney token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MonoMoney has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MonoMoney alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,483.58 or 1.00004707 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001595 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00053618 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00063946 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022267 BTC.

MonoMoney Token Profile

MONO is a token. Its launch date was June 27th, 2021. MonoMoney’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. MonoMoney’s official Twitter account is @monomoney_au and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonoMoney is www.monomoney.net. The official message board for MonoMoney is www.monomoney.net/blog.

MonoMoney Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MonoMoney (MONO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MonoMoney has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MonoMoney is 0.01032781 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $114,657.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.monomoney.net.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonoMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonoMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonoMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonoMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonoMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.