MonoX Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Tops $792,575.49 (MONO)

MonoX Protocol (MONO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. MonoX Protocol has a market capitalization of $792,575.49 and $126,797.00 worth of MonoX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonoX Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MonoX Protocol has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MonoX Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,415.49 or 0.99996153 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002135 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00054502 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010301 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00063716 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022424 BTC.

MonoX Protocol Profile

MONO is a token. It launched on November 24th, 2021. The official website for MonoX Protocol is monox.finance/home. MonoX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @monoxfinance. The official message board for MonoX Protocol is medium.com/monoswap.

Buying and Selling MonoX Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MonoX Protocol (MONO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MonoX Protocol has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MonoX Protocol is 0.05900952 USD and is down -16.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,805.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://monox.finance/home.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonoX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonoX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonoX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonoX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonoX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.