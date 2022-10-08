Monster Galaxy (GGM) Price Hits $0.0120 on Top Exchanges

Monster Galaxy (GGM) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Monster Galaxy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monster Galaxy has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Monster Galaxy has a total market cap of $11.78 million and approximately $20,676.00 worth of Monster Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Monster Galaxy Token Profile

Monster Galaxy’s launch date was January 6th, 2022. Monster Galaxy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Monster Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @monstergalaxy21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monster Galaxy’s official website is www.playmonstergalaxy.com. The official message board for Monster Galaxy is www.facebook.com/playmonstergalaxy.

Buying and Selling Monster Galaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “Monster Galaxy (GGM) is a cryptocurrency . Monster Galaxy has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Monster Galaxy is 0.01200718 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $28,565.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.playmonstergalaxy.com/.”

